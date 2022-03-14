What to expect from Mayor TenHaken’s State of the City Address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re getting a better look at the future of Sioux Falls this week.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is set to deliver his State of the City Address on Wednesday, March 16. But, we don’t have to wait till then to hear what’s on the mayor’s agenda. TenHaken sat down with Dakota News Now to tell us what to expect from his address.

Mayor TenHaken says the speech will cover a wide variety of topics, but at the forefront, he continues to focus on his One Sioux Falls framework as well as the growth of the city.

This week’s address will be the fourth time TenHaken has presented his annual update on the city.

“The State of the City is the one time of the year when you get to look back and say, where have we come in the last 12 months? And then, where are we going?” TenHaken said.

A couple of big highlights: the community’s expansion and economic success.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” TenHaken said of the community’s growth. “If I had to pick one word to describe the spirit of Sioux Falls right now, I think it’s ‘optimism,’ I think there is a lot of optimism in our community.”

However, TenHaken says he will acknowledge the accompanying challenges.

“As we look forward, we have to look at this historic growth period we’re in and how are we going to maintain the infrastructure and sustain that growth in a smart way.”

The Mayor will also touch on a harsh reality, more people means more crime.

“As we grow, one of the things that I’m really focused on is ensuring that the crime rate does not grow at a rate that is greater than our population,” TenHaken said.

Part of the plan includes tweaking his One Sioux Falls framework to emphasize “kids and families.”

“You’re going to hear a kids theme kind of woven throughout the talk, you’re going to hear a lot about family and quality of life initiatives that we’re going to keep working on for the community,” TenHaken said.

It all includes a focus on the community’s diversity.

“You’ll hear some stories from some different diverse members of our community,” TenHaken said. “We’ll actually start the address with a discussion with three members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, of different schools and different diverse backgrounds, as we highlight, not only our youth but diversity in our community, who all bring a little bit different perspective.”

The State of the City Address begins at 8:00 Wednesday morning at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

