What to know if you’re traveling for the NCAA tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDSU men are heading to Buffalo, New York to play Providence and the USD women are going to Waco, Texas to face Ole Miss. We spoke with visitor centers for each city to find out everything you need to know if you plan to go.

Once you arrive in Buffalo.

“It’s really a very easy city once you get your hotel. You can just set up camp or walk or take the free metro around the downtown area,” said the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, Patrick Kaler.

That metro will take you right to the stadium, and if you need some help navigating or finding something to do, Kaler says, “People should look for these ask me signs for things to see and do in-between the sessions.”

Buffalo is typically known for its wings, but Kaler says “we’re also very well known for our architecture and arts and culture. We have three of the architects with examples of their work here in Buffalo.”

If you’re traveling down to Waco.

“Ya’ll probably will take I-35 if you dive and 35 is always under construction so watch for those orange barrels and let them guide you to where you need to be,” said Waco Assistant Director of Tourism, Carla Pendergraft.

Once you get settled into the city, Pendergraft says, “Everything is a 15-minute drive in Waco, so you can get around really easy once you’re in town.”

There should be plenty to do when you’re not watching the game.

“There’s the Waco Mammoth National Museum, there’s the Texas Ranger Museum, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Dr. Pepper was invented in Waco,” said Pendergraft.

Both Pendergraft and Kaler said are excited to showcase their cities to South Dakotans.

