Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

What to know if you’re traveling for the NCAA tournament

What to know if you’re traveling for the NCAA tournament
By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDSU men are heading to Buffalo, New York to play Providence and the USD women are going to Waco, Texas to face Ole Miss. We spoke with visitor centers for each city to find out everything you need to know if you plan to go.

Once you arrive in Buffalo.

“It’s really a very easy city once you get your hotel. You can just set up camp or walk or take the free metro around the downtown area,” said the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, Patrick Kaler.

That metro will take you right to the stadium, and if you need some help navigating or finding something to do, Kaler says, “People should look for these ask me signs for things to see and do in-between the sessions.”

Buffalo is typically known for its wings, but Kaler says “we’re also very well known for our architecture and arts and culture. We have three of the architects with examples of their work here in Buffalo.”

If you’re traveling down to Waco.

“Ya’ll probably will take I-35 if you dive and 35 is always under construction so watch for those orange barrels and let them guide you to where you need to be,” said Waco Assistant Director of Tourism, Carla Pendergraft.

Once you get settled into the city, Pendergraft says, “Everything is a 15-minute drive in Waco, so you can get around really easy once you’re in town.”

There should be plenty to do when you’re not watching the game.

“There’s the Waco Mammoth National Museum, there’s the Texas Ranger Museum, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Dr. Pepper was invented in Waco,” said Pendergraft.

Both Pendergraft and Kaler said are excited to showcase their cities to South Dakotans.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mug
Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Man charged with assault after attacking officer
It appears at least three state lawmakers are being targeted as part of the campaign.
Billboards call for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Gas prices have had an effect on people across the board, but is it influencing boat and RV...
Could the rise in gas prices influence RV and boat sales?
The three sons of Mike Slattery and the late Jane Slattery
Brothers honor late mother in acquiring two iconic South Dakota establishments

Latest News

What to know if you’re traveling for the NCAA tournament
Rapid City will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood.
Former Rapid City mayor discusses memoir during eventful time in office
Former Rapid City mayor discusses memoir during eventful time in office
What to expect from Mayor TenHaken’s State of the City address