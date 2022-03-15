Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, March 14th

Post Season Hoop Update and Bragging Right for our Athlete of the Week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augie men are one win away from making the Elite 8 again. SDSU will host a first round game in the WNIT Thursday. The SDSU men and USD Women prepare to head to the NCAA Tournaments and meet Madylin Bragg from Roncalli, our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.

