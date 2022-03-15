Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A live evening news program on Russia’s state television was interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.
An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “no war” scrawled in English across the top.
A message in Russian below calls on people not to believe Russian propaganda.
The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war in a video posted by a group that monitors political arrests.
The group said the woman was taken into police custody.
