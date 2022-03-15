Avera Medical Minute
Bragg led Roncalli to another stellar season in girls basketball

Cavaliers senior will play college ball close to home at Northern
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Madelyn Bragg has always been a bit rebellious. “Yup I’m not the rule follower in the family! I don’t go with the flow!” Madelyn says.

Especially when it came to listening to her mother Shanda, who played college basketball at Huron University in the early 90′s. “When I was younger I was like ‘you don’t know what you’re talking about, you have no idea what it’s like!’ And then you realize yes, she does. She’s here to help, she’s not your enemy. I’ve kind of always been a self doubter. I struggled with that a lot especially growing up. I was like, I’m not that good. I used to ask my parents if I’m the kid with the nice shoes who’s not that good?” Bragg says.

Yet a bit of literal growth. “She grew three inches in about 14 months.” Shanda says.

Coupled with some words of wisdom from mom. “I think getting better is an internal thing. You got to want to that for yourself and for your team. You gotta work hard in the off season. The best teams are better made in the off season so you gotta work hard in the off season and work together as a team.” Shanda says.

Helped Madelyn mature and become a dominant player. Over the last two years she’s averaged 16 points and eight rebounds, leading Aberdeen Roncalli to a pair of state tournament’s and last year’s State A championship. “Just even in the last four months her attitude has changed. She’s more about the team, she’s not so focused on some different things outside of basketball. She’s really put in a lot of time and focus.” Shanda says.

Next up is college ball at Northern State, where the former rebel is eager to continue learning. “When I need help I’ll go to my mom and dad and I can’t be super far away from them because I wouldn’t know what to do! I want girls like me to realize that this is a sport that they can really flourish in and I want them to see that, if you keep working, your dreams come true.” Madelyn says.

And do some teaching as well.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

