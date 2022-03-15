Cooking classes continue to grow in popularity in Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Plum’s Cooking Company has been operating in Sioux Falls for over 30 years but in the last year alone the company has more than doubled its cooking classes.

“After the pandemic, a lot of people were wanting to get out a do something different so there has been a lot of interest in cooking classes and I have been trying to schedule 3-4 classes a week and it seems like we can never keep up with it,” Class Manager Hilary Fernholz said.

Plum’s has a wide variety of classes that people can sign up for.

“We’ve got Italian, Vietnamese, hands-on sushi is a popular one, seafood classes, you name it, we’ve tried it,” Fernholz said.

Plum’s usually releases its full schedule of classes at the beginning of each month but due to the increased demand, they’ve had to add several classes every month.

“We’ll see there are 14 people on a waiting list it’s like hey we better do this class again maybe we’ll do it again at the end of the month, so we’re starting to line up things even further in advance,” Instructor Mike Klinedinst said.

The cooking classes are designed to not only make for a great night but also to teach people different tips for cooking in the future.

“There’s a continuum that goes on where you leave here and try with you made but then go experiment with something like it down the line,” Klinedinst said.

For more information click here.

