Dakota News Now sports team headed to Waco, Buffalo for NCAA tournament

(Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s two biggest universities are headed to the NCAA Tournament, and the Dakota News Now sports team is joining them.

The University of South Dakota women’s team earned a 10 seed, and will play Friday in Waco, Texas. Meantime, South Dakota State University’s men’s team received a 13 seed, and will play Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y.

Reporter Cooper Seamer is traveling to Texas to cover the Coyotes, while sports reporter Zach Borg is headed to New York to cover the Jackrabbits. They will provide special reports on several Dakota News Now broadcasts throughout the week.

Our team will also provide continuous updates online and on social media. Follow the Dakota News Now Facebook page, as well as Zach’s Twitter page and Cooper’s Twitter page for the latest.

You can find details about when and how to watch both the Jackrabbits and the Coyotes here.

