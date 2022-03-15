Downtown businesses to move as new building goes up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls has seen a lot of change over the years. With many ongoing projects and developments, it will look even different in the coming years. But that growth also leads to some uncertainty for local businesses who may need to move to make way. That’s what a handful of businesses on the 400 block of South 2nd Avenue will have to do, as a new development is scheduled to begin this year.

The development, that will feature apartments and commercial space, is a project by Lloyd Companies and Green Acre Companies, not related to the ongoing construction already on the city block. One of those businesses that will need to vacate is Game Chest. Owner Amanda Wermers said when they heard the news about the building project, they knew there was a chance they’d have to go.

“We had heard rumblings that it might happen, and had gotten some confirmation that it would happen. But we didn’t have any sort of date. And now we know for sure that we have to be out by July 31st of this year.” said Wermers.

Wermers said this will be their fifth move in five years as a business, but she said downtown Sioux Falls has always been supportive.

“We love downtown Sioux Falls. It’s been developed into this very community focused area. So that really fits the vibe of our store and what we want to bring to the city, is just community and a safe space for all.” said Wermers.

Wermers said while they understand the need to grow downtown and keep developing it, she hopes that there will still be room for the small shops that give it character.

“That’s my biggest projection, is just hoping that the downtown landlords and the people who own the buildings downtown keep in mind that it’s us mom-and-pop shops that keep the downtown energy going. So, we really want to be able to stay down here as long as possible, if the community decides that we should.”

Wermers said that Game Chest is holding a poll for customers to vote on whether they’d like to see the business stay downtown, or move somewhere else. She said while ultimately the decision lies in her and her husbands hands, they want to take the advice from their community.

According to their release, Lloyd Companies states the building project is scheduled to begin with demolition in late summer, and be completed in early 2024.

