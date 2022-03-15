Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls opening this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As winter loosens its grip on the region, some golf courses are preparing to open their greens for the season.

Elmwood Golf Course, one of the largest golf courses in the area, will open this week, according to Sioux Falls Golf.

On Thursday, and Friday East Course cart path only will open, along with the driving range and practice greens. All 27 holes cart path only will open Saturday and Sunday. More details on times are available here.

Sioux Falls Golf’s other two courses - Prairie Green and Kuehn Park - will remain closed until further notice.

Other courses opening soon:

Spring Creek in Harrisburg - Tuesday at 11 a.m. with carts

Fox Run in Yankton - Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The First Alert Forecast expects highs in the 50s and 60s throughout the rest of the week in Sioux Falls. Check the full forecast here.

Know of other golf courses opening in the region? Email news@dakotanewsnow.com to let us know.

