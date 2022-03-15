Avera Medical Minute
Man bitten by dachshund at Spencer Dog Park

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control responded to the scene of a dog bite at Spencer Dog Park.

Authorities say a man was bitten by a dachshund as he walked on the sidewalk between the two fenced-in dog park areas on Monday.

The victim stated as he was walking by the fenced dog park areas another man was walking his dog out of the small dog area. The dog was on a leash but the dog ran up to the victim and bit him on the back of his leg. The victim told the dog owner that he had been bitten but the owner did not provide vaccination or contact information to the victim, reports say.

Officials say the bite did break skin and the victim had to seek medical care. The dog was described as a dark brown dachshund. The dog owner was described as a tall white male.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

