Pettigrew Elementary School educator named Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has awarded its Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year award to a longtime teacher at R.F. Pettigrew Elementary School.

Ashley Kracke was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year on Monday, according to the district. She teaches 5th grade at Pettigrew. Kracke has taught at the Sioux Falls School District for 17 years, 12 of those at Pettigrew.

The Sioux Falls School District and Vern Eide Motorcars co-sponsor the annual Teacher of the Year award. Vern Eide has been providing a financial award for the winner annually since 1989. Jeff Reynolds, a representative from Vern Eide, presented Kracke with a check Monday for $4,000.

In addition to the annual award, this year, for the first time ever, a second sponsor, One American Bank, also sponsored a Distinguished Educator Award for one of the finalists. Daniel Mueller from One American Bank presented the award and a $2,000 cash prize to Nick Opdahl. Opdahl has been a carpentry and cabinetry teacher at the Career and Technical Education Academy since August 2018.

Nick Opdahl (Sioux Falls School District)

There were 69 nominees for Teacher of the Year in 2022, which is the 34th year of the program. This year’s other finalists were Nathan Alfson of Washington High School, Diana Johnson of Garfield Elementary, and Erin Larson of Edison Middle School.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.