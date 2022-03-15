Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Report shows ambiguity in early Alzheimer’s, normal aging

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report showed challenges facing the health community and the public in understanding and diagnosing mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which is characterized by subtle changes in memory and thinking. New disease-related statistics for South Dakota revealed 18,000 South Dakota residents aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s and an estimate shows that number could increase to 20,000 by the year 2025.

● Number of South Dakota residents aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s: 18,000

● Estimated number of South Dakota residents living with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 20,000

● Percentage change: 11.1%

● Statewide deaths from Alzheimer’s disease (2019): 495

● Number of South Dakota residents serving as unpaid family caregivers: 19,000

● Total hours of unpaid care provided: 18,000,000

● Total value of unpaid care: $341,000,000

An accompanying special report, “More than Normal Aging: Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI),” for the first time examined both public and primary care physicians’ (PCP) understanding of real-world awareness, diagnosis, and treatment of MCI and MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease in the United States.

State Executive Director Leslie Morrow discussed the full report.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mug
Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor
The three sons of Mike Slattery and the late Jane Slattery
Brothers honor late mother in acquiring two iconic South Dakota establishments
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Man charged with assault after attacking officer
Clock
POLL: Should South Dakota ditch daylight savings?
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom

Latest News

COVID-19 Graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, active cases continue decline
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Big plans for Sioux Falls Steel District, new family owners for two SD establishments
Sioux Falls councilmember criticizes TenHaken’s changes to State of the City Address
A Sioux Falls City Councilor is raising concerns about the way Mayor Paul TenHaken is promoting...
Mayor TenHaken responds to Sioux Falls City Councilor’s State of the City Address criticism