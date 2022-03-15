Report shows ambiguity in early Alzheimer’s, normal aging

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report showed challenges facing the health community and the public in understanding and diagnosing mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which is characterized by subtle changes in memory and thinking. New disease-related statistics for South Dakota revealed 18,000 South Dakota residents aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s and an estimate shows that number could increase to 20,000 by the year 2025.

● Number of South Dakota residents aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s: 18,000

● Estimated number of South Dakota residents living with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 20,000

● Percentage change: 11.1%

● Statewide deaths from Alzheimer’s disease (2019): 495

● Number of South Dakota residents serving as unpaid family caregivers: 19,000

● Total hours of unpaid care provided: 18,000,000

● Total value of unpaid care: $341,000,000

An accompanying special report, “More than Normal Aging: Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI),” for the first time examined both public and primary care physicians’ (PCP) understanding of real-world awareness, diagnosis, and treatment of MCI and MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease in the United States.

State Executive Director Leslie Morrow discussed the full report.

