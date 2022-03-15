SDSU men hope to get crowd on their side Thursday in Buffalo as underdogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men will head east tomorrow for Buffalo where they will take on the Friars of Providence College Thursday morning.

After becoming the first team in the 40-year history of the Summit League to go unbeaten, the Jacks are now ready to show the nation why they won 30 games this year. And they are ready for the big stage against the Big East regular season champs.

And hopefully get the crowd on their side as underdogs. ”Yeah well if we can show that we can belong there and give them a little bit of hope I think some people there will get behind us,” says Baylor Scheierman, Summit League MVP.

Senior Douglas Wilson says, ”I’m sure we’ll have the butterflies in our stomachs before the game but once we get on the court I’m pretty sure we’ll be fine.”

Head Coach Eric Henderson says, ”This group has a special trait of really enjoying the moment, not looking too far ahead of themselves and playing together. And so I’d expect nothing else from this group.”

The Jacks have a 21 game winning streak while the Friars got waxed by Creighton in the Big East semi-finals...

