Sioux Falls councilmember criticizes TenHaken’s changes to State of the City Address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls City Council member is voicing concerns over a change Mayor Paul TenHaken is making to the State of the City address.

Councilmember Patrick Starr sent a press release Tuesday, saying the 2022 address is a “campaign event masquerading as an official duty.”

“The Sioux Falls City Charter is clear, South Dakota law is clear, and the United States Consitution is clear: our government is owned by the citizens of Sioux Falls, not the mayor,” said Starr. “The Sioux Falls Mayor and City Administration have created disorder regarding who is allowed to attend the annual State of the City Address.”

Starr said the mayor must present a State of the City of Sioux Falls to the City Council, and for a City Council meeting to be deemed legally “official” or “special,” the Council must vote to change the location of a meeting. The City Council has not passed a vote to move the meeting.

Starr laid out a number of other concerns, including how the address will be publicly available, as well as how this year’s address strays from tradition. His full statement can be read below.

Dakota News Now has reached out to TenHaken’s office for comment. A spokesperson said they will release a statement later Tuesday.

The mayor is set to deliver his State of the City Address on Wednesday, March 16.

