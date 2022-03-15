Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to monitor intentional fire on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fire Rescue will conduct a controlled, prescribed fire in Sioux Falls Wednesday, March 16.

The prescribed burn will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on a City-owned drainage property. SFFR crews will be on-site to manage the burn, monitor the smoke, and ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

The property is located southeast of the 49th Street and I-29 intersection.

