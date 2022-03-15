Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to monitor intentional fire on Wednesday

Sioux Falls Prescribed Burn on City Drainage Property.
Sioux Falls Prescribed Burn on City Drainage Property.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fire Rescue will conduct a controlled, prescribed fire in Sioux Falls Wednesday, March 16.

The prescribed burn will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on a City-owned drainage property. SFFR crews will be on-site to manage the burn, monitor the smoke, and ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

The property is located southeast of the 49th Street and I-29 intersection.

