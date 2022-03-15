Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, active cases continue decline

COVID-19 Graphic
COVID-19 Graphic(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to South Dakota Health Officials, active cases of COVID-19 continue a downward trend, hospitalizations are also down as the death toll increases by two.

Of the two deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, one was in their 70s, and one was 80 years or older. The total death toll for the state of South Dakota is 2,861.

Active cases continue to decline, reaching 2,756 active cases as reported on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 11 people since Monday, resulting in a total of 77 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Additionally, 67 new cases have been reported according to health officials.

