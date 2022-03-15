South Dakota women glad for more “normal” NCAA experience

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota women will hit the road Wednesday for Waco, TX where they will play Ole Miss on Friday at the home of the Baylor Bears.

And it’s a chance for these seniors to finally get to experience a more normal NCAA Tournament in their final opportunity.

Senior Chloe Lamb says, ”It will be fun. I’m excited for our young girls to kind of feel that and take all of that in and have this be the last hurrah for me and the seniors as well.”

Senior Hannah Sjerven says, ”I’m excited for a more regular experience, similar to when we went to Starkville 3 years ago and I think it will be fun.”

Senior Liv Korngable says, ”Our last goal this season that we haven’t checked off yet is winning a game in the NCAA Tournament so it would mean a lot to the legacy and the history that us four seniors leave behind.”

The Coyotes have played a challenging non-conference schedule and that should really help them against an athletic and defensive-minded Ole Miss team...

