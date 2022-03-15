Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Springfield corrections officer enters plea on terroristic threats, domestic violence

Christopher Taylor Mug Shots
Christopher Taylor Mug Shots(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a corrections officer entered the plea after being arrested for terroristic threats and domestic violence.

According to court documents, Christopher Taylor entered the plea Tuesday in Bon Homme County.

Reports reveal Taylor yelled at a female victim and poked her in the chest several times.

The victim told authorities in an affidavit that Taylor made comments about burning down a co-worker’s house with his kids inside and said he should shoot up schools because “everyone in East River was stupid and should be dead.” The victim also told authorities that Taylor said he was going to go “sandy hook” in the briefing room at Mike Durfee State Prison.

Dakota News Now asked the Durfee State Prison if Taylor was still employed, they responded, “Personnel information is limited by state law to salary and routine directory information.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mug
Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor
The three sons of Mike Slattery and the late Jane Slattery
Brothers honor late mother in acquiring two iconic South Dakota establishments
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Man charged with assault after attacking officer
Clock
POLL: Should South Dakota ditch daylight savings?
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom

Latest News

Dry for the Week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Hot Springs VA closure threat shocks local veterans
Thune, Rounds, and Johnson fight to keep rural VA medical facilities open after nationwide reassessment
Poultry farmers are encouraged to take biosecurity measures after an outbreak of bird flu was...
Chicken, turkey farmers struggle to keep birds safe from flu
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
National Park Service denies Noem’s request for 4th of July fireworks permit at Mount Rushmore