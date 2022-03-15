Springfield corrections officer enters plea on terroristic threats, domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a corrections officer entered the plea after being arrested for terroristic threats and domestic violence.

According to court documents, Christopher Taylor entered the plea Tuesday in Bon Homme County.

Reports reveal Taylor yelled at a female victim and poked her in the chest several times.

The victim told authorities in an affidavit that Taylor made comments about burning down a co-worker’s house with his kids inside and said he should shoot up schools because “everyone in East River was stupid and should be dead.” The victim also told authorities that Taylor said he was going to go “sandy hook” in the briefing room at Mike Durfee State Prison.

Dakota News Now asked the Durfee State Prison if Taylor was still employed, they responded, “Personnel information is limited by state law to salary and routine directory information.”

