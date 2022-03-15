Sunny and Mild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some locally dense fog across southeastern parts of the region. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Make sure you’re using your low-beam headlights and giving yourself a little extra time!

There will be plenty of sunshine as we head through most of of Tuesday. We’ll have a few wind gusts around 25 mph from time to time, but overall, it’s going to be an absolutely gorgeous day! Temperatures be slightly cooler in northeastern South Dakota, but most of us should get into the 60s for highs today, so we should do a lot of melting where there is still some snow on the ground. More sunshine and similar temperatures are on the way for Wednesday.

For St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll be slightly cooler as temperatures fall around 5 to 10 degrees from Wednesday but we’ll mainly be in the 50s for highs. We’ll see sunshine for Thursday and then Friday we’ll be comparable once again. This upcoming weekend, we’re looking at warmer temperatures returning as highs will be in the 60s to near 70° by Sunday!

Chances for rain will return next Monday and Tuesday. Most of it does look to fall as rain, but as it comes to an end, some of us may see some light snowfall by Tuesday evening. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track that storm system!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.