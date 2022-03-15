Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Castlewood senior passionate about the arts looking forward to the future

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jakeb Hunter is a senior at Castlewood High School who participates in choir, band, school plays, and musicals.

All while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

“Certainly he’s intelligent and he is a hard worker but what I think his strongest characteristic and what brings him and allows him to achieve the most success, is that he’s genuinely curious,” said English teacher Adam Rudebusch.

He will be attending the South Dakota Honor Choir and recently received the Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award.

“We’ve gotten to see a lot of Jakeb’s talents over the last 6 years, I’ve had him since he was in 8th grade, in 8th-grade English, and also I’ve been his one-act director,” said Rudebusch.

He appreciates his time at Castlewood High School.

“You really get a good personal relationship with all the teachers, every single one of them takes the time to get to know the students, help the students when the students need help and it makes it easier to learn and just actually know your teacher,” said Jakeb.

“It’s been indescribably fun, I’ve had so many opportunities, like going to perform at state festivals, band choir trips, we went to Branson, Missouri, I got to do so many things and meet so many people it was great,” said Jakeb.

He is looking forward to attending St. Olaf College.

“They have a strong English department and a very strong music department,” said Jakeb.

Though Jakeb is feeling torn about leaving what is familiar.

“There’s comfort in routine and all of that, and there is, of course, the safety net of being with my family,” said Jakeb.

For being Scholar of the Week, Jakeb will receive a $250 scholarship from H-D Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

