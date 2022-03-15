WNIT first round game comes to Brookings as Jacks host Ohio Thursday

BROOKINGSS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team earned an automatic bid to the Postseason WNIT and will host an opening round game as announced by the organization Monday. The Jackrabbits are making their fifth WNIT appearance and first since 2017. The Jackrabbits (23-9) will open the WNIT against Ohio (15-14) at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Frost Arena. The WNIT, in its 24th season, features a 64-team field of 30 automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large selections. The full bracket and historic WNIT information can be found on its website. SDSU is 7-4 all-time in the WNIT and made a run to the semifinal round in 2014.

FAN INFORMATIONTickets Tickets will be available for purchase at JackrabbitTickets.com starting Monday evening. All fans, regardless of their status as a season ticket holder or an SDSU staff member, must purchase tickets for WNIT games at Frost Arena. South Dakota State season ticket holders have until Wednesday at noon to claim their regular season seats in their online accounts before those seats are released to the general public.General public sales also begin Monday evening. SDSU student tickets will be complimentary courtesy of the SDSU President’s Office. To gain access to the game students only need to scan their student ID at the student entrance like a normal game day.

