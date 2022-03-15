Avera Medical Minute
Women in Business: From Dreaming to Doing event

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Olivia Essig and Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger about the event happening next Tuesday to support women in business. There will be a trade show, a keynote speaker, education sessions, and many opportunities for networking as an entrepreneur. The event will run from 12 pm to 9 pm.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sme-women-in-business-tickets-209799645387?aff=affiliate1

