10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana’s tremendous season came to an end at the Pentagon Tuesday night in the Central Region title game. USD men have a new head coach in Eric Peterson who was an assistant under Craig Smith. Both the SDSU men and South Dakota women are headed to the NCAA tournaments as is the Jackrabbit wrestling team. And the Augie baseball team had a good day against DWU.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.