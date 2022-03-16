Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 15th

Augie’s season ends, USD has new men’s coach, Coyotes and Jacks head to NCAA Tournaments in hoops and wrestling and Vikes win big in baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana’s tremendous season came to an end at the Pentagon Tuesday night in the Central Region title game. USD men have a new head coach in Eric Peterson who was an assistant under Craig Smith. Both the SDSU men and South Dakota women are headed to the NCAA tournaments as is the Jackrabbit wrestling team. And the Augie baseball team had a good day against DWU.

