Another Gorgeous Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We may see a few sprinkles and showers move through northern South Dakota this morning, but those should dissipate as the morning goes on. Clouds will increase across the region and the wind will switch to the northwest as a cold front moves through. That front will move through dry, but the wind will pick up on the back side of that front. Highs will still be in the 60s for most of us this afternoon! The wind will die down Thursday and we’ll see more sunshine, but it’s going to be cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday has more sunshine on the way with temperatures warming up a few degrees compared to Thursday. This weekend will be mild and even warmer with much of the area getting into the 60s. We’ll even be pushing the 70s across southern and western parts of the region! Our next storm system we are tracking will bring some rain to the area late Sunday night and throughout Monday and Tuesday. The wind will be stronger as well.

It looks like this should mainly stay as rain, but some snow is possible to mix in on the back side of this storm system and potentially bring some accumulations to mainly western South Dakota. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

