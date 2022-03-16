Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Another Gorgeous Day

Cooler Tomorrow, Friday
Some Sprinkles Possible
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We may see a few sprinkles and showers move through northern South Dakota this morning, but those should dissipate as the morning goes on. Clouds will increase across the region and the wind will switch to the northwest as a cold front moves through. That front will move through dry, but the wind will pick up on the back side of that front. Highs will still be in the 60s for most of us this afternoon! The wind will die down Thursday and we’ll see more sunshine, but it’s going to be cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday has more sunshine on the way with temperatures warming up a few degrees compared to Thursday. This weekend will be mild and even warmer with much of the area getting into the 60s. We’ll even be pushing the 70s across southern and western parts of the region! Our next storm system we are tracking will bring some rain to the area late Sunday night and throughout Monday and Tuesday. The wind will be stronger as well.

It looks like this should mainly stay as rain, but some snow is possible to mix in on the back side of this storm system and potentially bring some accumulations to mainly western South Dakota. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
The three sons of Mike Slattery and the late Jane Slattery
Brothers honor late mother in acquiring two iconic South Dakota establishments
“All the things that I’m hearing about daily in this office, daycare, workforce, housing,...
Sioux Falls councilmember criticizes TenHaken’s changes to State of the City Address
Christopher Taylor Mug Shots
Springfield corrections officer enters plea on terroristic threats, domestic violence
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Beautiful Stretch of Weather
Dry for the Week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Week Ahead
Sunshine Included
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather