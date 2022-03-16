Augustana baseball team has a grand day at Ronken Field in sweep of DWU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Viking baseball hosted the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers in their home opener doubleheader on Tuesday, defeating the Tigers 11-4 in game 1 and 11-1 in game two. Augustana moves to 10-3-1 overall this season, and Dakota Wesleyan’s record becomes 5-6.

Game 1: Augustana 11, Dakota Wesleyan 4

Freshman righty Kai Taylor got the start on the mound for the Vikings, pitching 1.1 innings and facing 10 batters. In the second inning, Thomas Bruss took over for Taylor, striking out two batters to end the inning. Bruss struck out all three batters that he faced in the third to hold the Tigers to one run.

Junior lefty Clayton Thompson replaced Bruss to start the fourth inning. Thompson faced 10 batters, recording three strikeouts. Drey Dirksen was next up for Augustana on the mound, striking out two batters and facing a total of nine.

Augustana started off the scoring in the first inning when Will Olson hit a ball that bounced off of the pitcher’s mound and slid past the second baseman, scoring Jack Hines. Shortly after, Jaxon Rosencranz sent one that popped off of the shortstop’s glove into left field, allowing Jordan Barth to score.

The Tigers shortened the lead to one after scoring on a hit up the center.

Carter Howell hit a grand slam to score Jack Hines, Ben Ihrke and JT Mix in the second inning to put the Vikings up by five runs.

In the third inning, Ihrke scored Rosencranz and Tate Meiners and Augustana raised the lead to seven runs.

Olson homered to right center in the bottom of the fourth to put AU up by eight runs.

In the fifth inning, Dakota Wesleyan was able to score two runs.

Hines hit a bomb to right field to maintain the large lead in the bottom of the fifth. A homerun from Rosencranz would wrap up the scoring for AU.

Dakota Wesleyan logged their first homerun of the game, but fell short in the loss.

Game 2: Augustana 11, Dakota Wesleyan 1

To start off the second game on the mound, Tony Lanier pitched 5.1 innings. Lanier struck out 11 of the total 20 batters faced. Evan Furst took over for Lanier in the fifth inning, recording two strikeouts against three batters faced. Adam Diedrich was the final pitcher on the mound for the night, striking out both of the batters that he faced.

The Tigers were the first to get on the board in the second inning, scoring on a wild pitch.

Luke Ballweg doubled down the line for Rosencranz to score and tie it up in the bottom of the second. The game would remain tied until the fifth inning, when the Vikings added five runs to their total.

A double from Barth would score Howell and Hines. Rosencranz doubled down the left field line, allowing Barth to go home. Lanier added another for AU on a wild pitch, and Rosencranz would be brought in with a single from Ballweg.

In the sixth inning, Hines would kick off the scoring when Barth grounded out to the Tiger’s second baseman. Shortly after, a single from Lanier would send Howell home. Lanier then scored on a single from Ballweg.

The seventh inning wrapped up the game for Augustana. Maddux Baggs was brought home on a single to third base by Jordan Barth. The game would conclude after Hines scored on a wild pitch to put the Vikings up by 10 runs.

Up Next

The Vikings will host St. Cloud State for their first conference series this weekend. The series includes a Saturday afternoon doubleheader and a Sunday game at noon. First pitch at Ronken Field is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

