Augustana college continues large transformations to physical campus

Augustana Vikings Athletics(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the next few weeks, Augustana’s campus will continue to undergo large transformations to its physical campus.

According to a press release, Augustana continues to move forward with its strategic plan Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 — this includes changes to Heritage Park.

Over the past year, the university has worked diligently with the Nordland Heritage Foundation on how to respectfully relocate the four buildings that make up the park from their current locations.

Augustana has plans in place to relocate the Rolvaag Writing Cabin to another location on campus, near the Fryxell Humanities Center.

The Beaver Creek Church and Eggers Country School will both soon be moved to Harrisburg, South Dakota, to become a part of the Meadow Barn and Country Apple Orchard.

The university continues to develop plans for the Berdahl/Rolvaag House and intends to finalize arrangements in the near future, reports say.

