Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Biden to sign renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to...
President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence. (CNN, POOL, MAXAR)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The president is expected to offer remarks during the signing ceremony in the White House’s East Room, where he will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marcia Fudge.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
The three sons of Mike Slattery and the late Jane Slattery
Brothers honor late mother in acquiring two iconic South Dakota establishments
Christopher Taylor Mug Shots
Springfield corrections officer enters plea on terroristic threats, domestic violence
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
“All the things that I’m hearing about daily in this office, daycare, workforce, housing,...
Sioux Falls councilmember criticizes TenHaken’s changes to State of the City Address

Latest News

President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami risk receding
Even a mild brain injury or concussion can be serious, but researchers say a blood test can...
New test may help diagnose severe brain injuries
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas