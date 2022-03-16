Falls Park receives master plan update for the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The face of downtown is changing every day. Falls Park is no exception to that. The city recently held a contest to find the best plan to reenvision the park, and on Tuesday the Sioux Falls City Council got a closer look.

One of the first nice days of the year had many people out at Falls Park Tuesday afternoon. With the change in temperature and the changing skyline of Sioux Falls, it’s only a matter of time before Falls Park undergoes it’s own changes. The Sioux Falls City Council got it’s first look at the plan to reshape Falls Park, recognizing the history the park already has but understanding it’s time for a renovation.

“When I was a young kid, honestly, you didn’t go down to Falls Park by yourself. You certainly went down in the daylight, you certainly went down with friends.” said Confluence Senior Principal Jon Jacobson.

Confluence was selected as the winning plan late last year in a contest held by the city. The plan would change the layout of many of the street into and out of the park, adjusting them to make traffic less congested in the future. New building for amusement, leisure, and event space are all planned, with added space for winter and summer activities.

“I think all of us who’ve raised families in this town can identify with Falls Park about how important it is to friends and family. Kind of our sense of community.” said Jacobson.

Council member said the plan finds a balance between recognizing the history of the park, while transforming it into a usable space for decades to come.

“We felt like Confluence really raised the bar and really understood our community, and checked all of the boxes. The difficulty for all of them was, we wanted them to be visionary but also respect the park, because it’s obviously such a namesake. So striking that balance.” said Northwest Council Member Greg Neitzert.

They also said there’s potential to turn Falls Park into a premier destination not only in the state, but across the country.

“It is beautiful the way it is, but it is also very tired and it needs an uplift. We could do so much more with what’s there. So I love this. I think it’s a great change with so much opportunity for Sioux Falls.” said At-Large Council Member Christine Erickson.

Jacobson said the plan is only the first stage on a very long road ahead of more adjustments. He said the next stage is to meet with committees, stakeholders and the public to make sure every voice is heard on what they want the park to be for the city. He said that will take the better part of a year, with the final plan hopefully presented to the city council in March of 2023.

