Jackrabbit men arrive in Buffalo where finally they won’t have a target on their backs

BUFFALO, NY (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men hit the road today for Buffalo where they arrived late this afternoon. The Jackrabbits are one of just 2 teams in the country to win 30 games and they are anxious to show the world just how good they are.

And also to have a good time in the process, because that’s when they play their best basketball.

As for having many pick them to pull the 13-seed upset. How does SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson feel about that? :”Well it’s not like we’re going to have a target on our back. I’m not saying that, but we have had our target on our back quite often, throughout most of this year to be honest with you. So the expectations, the pressure, our group does such a good job of not listening to that type of noise and just really worrying about ourselves. Try to just play our best and if that’s good enough then we’ll be happy.”

The Summit League champs come in with plenty of momentum. They have won 21 straight games and 30 overall.

The Jacks will hit the floor for practice tomorrow and Zach Borg will be there and have a complete preview tomorrow night on Dakota News Now...

