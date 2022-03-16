Jackrabbit men return to NCAA Tournament

(Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University men’s basketball team is in Buffalo, N.Y. preparing for their sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Jackrabbits play Providence Thursday at 11:40 a.m. CT. The game will be aired on TruTV.

Dakota News Now sports reporter Zach Borg is in Buffalo with the team. He’ll have updates on Dakota News Now broadcasts the rest of the week.

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.