Jail time for South Dakota man whose marijuana brownies sickened seniors

File
File(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man has been ordered to spend 60 days in jail for providing the marijuana in the brownies his mother unknowingly served to seniors at a card game.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Koranda had earlier pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge.

A judge in Bon Homme County Tuesday also sentenced the Tabor man to two years of probation and ordered him to pay more than $3,400 in court costs and restitution. He must also write an apology letter to the seniors who ate the marijuana brownies.

At his sentencing, Koranda expressed regret for his actions and its impact on others, including those who sought medical attention. 

