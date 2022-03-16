Avera Medical Minute
LIVE: Mayor Paul TenHaken’s State of the City Address

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is going live at Mayor Paul TenHaken’s State of the City Address at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.

“The State of the City is the one time of the year when you get to look back and say, where have we come in the last 12 months? And then, where are we going?” said TenHaken.

Dakota News Now put together an article on what you can expect to hear in the Mayor’s State of the City Address.

Dakota News Now is now streaming the State of the City Address below.

