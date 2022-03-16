Multi-Cultural Center holding community table talk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center has been helping the community with things like employment for 25 years.

“You can come in and based on your skillset members here at the community center help you build a resume and help you pair up your skillset so you can get the jobs that you can get in the community,” Multi-Cultural Center Chair Pooja Pullman said.

Employment is not the only thing the group helps with though as in addition to their services, and support they will be holding a community table talk to find out how they can help different cultures within the community moving forward.

“The whole goal of the table talk is to bring the community together to build relationships and more importantly start to pursue solutions,” Think 3D Solutions CEO Tamien Dysart said.

Organizers say events like the Table Talk are more important than ever as Sioux Falls continues to grow in both population and diversity.

“This event especially considering the growth of Sioux Falls is very very important because it gives you that hub and that channel for people to voice their opinion and be able to be here and be a part of something that will help build Sioux falls going forward,” Pullman said.

Everyone is welcome to Thursday’s event that will be the first of four community table talks at the Multi-Cultural Center this year.

“I think we have a special opportunity to think about what is our community going to look like in 2040, and how do we get ahead of it to say where are the things that could potentially arise headed off now but it all comes back to knowing each other, you can’t have compassion at a distance,” Dysart said.

The Community Table Talk runs from 5:00-7:15 p.m. at the Multi-Cultural Center.

