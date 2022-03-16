Noem shakes up staff, names Miller permanent Chief of Staff

PIERRE, S.D. - After having served as Interim Chief of Staff since November 2021, Mark Miller has been named permanent Chief of Staff to Gov. Kristi Noem.

That is just one of several internal moves that came from the governor’s office the week following the 2022 legislative session. Katie Hruska, Deputy General Counsel to Noem since January 2019, takes Miller’s spot as General Counsel. Allen Cambon has been promoted to Senior Policy Advisor, and Ian Fury has been promoted to Chief of Communications.

Melissa Klemann, a policy advisor to Noem who departed the office on March 11, has been replaced by Laura Ringling. Ringling previously served as a Policy Analyst under Gov. Dennis Daugaard, and joins the office from the Department of Social Services.

Miller is Noem’s fifth Chief of Staff since she took office in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.