Noem signed bill banning ‘Zuck Bucks’ to fund political elections in South Dakota

Mark Zuckerberg
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill to prohibit private funding of political elections in South Dakota.

Noem claims Mark Zuckerberg influenced political elections in local governments across the country in 2020.

“In 2020, we saw Mark Zuckerberg pour ‘Zuck Bucks’ into local election operations across the country. Elections should be funded by the government, and we will not risk creating avenues for big-tech billionaires to unfairly influence our free and open elections,” said Noem.

“We take election integrity very seriously in South Dakota. We already have some of the strongest election laws on the books, and this legislation will make them even stronger,” said Noem.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

