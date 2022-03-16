Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report two people were arrested in an attempted burglary.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim had a camera that notified her that there was activity and captured the two people attempting a burglary around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials say the victim called the police and the officers were able to arrest both Burgandy Figueroa, 41, from Sioux Falls, and Justin Rainwater, 43, from Sioux Falls.

Reports say both Figueroa and Rainwater were charged with 3rd-degree burglary, fleeing police, obstruction, and possession of burglary tools. Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine on Figueroa, so she had an additional charge of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

