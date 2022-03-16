Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls

Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report two people were arrested in an attempted burglary.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim had a camera that notified her that there was activity and captured the two people attempting a burglary around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials say the victim called the police and the officers were able to arrest both Burgandy Figueroa, 41, from Sioux Falls, and Justin Rainwater, 43, from Sioux Falls.

Reports say both Figueroa and Rainwater were charged with 3rd-degree burglary, fleeing police, obstruction, and possession of burglary tools. Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine on Figueroa, so she had an additional charge of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
The three sons of Mike Slattery and the late Jane Slattery
Brothers honor late mother in acquiring two iconic South Dakota establishments
Christopher Taylor Mug Shots
Springfield corrections officer enters plea on terroristic threats, domestic violence
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
“All the things that I’m hearing about daily in this office, daycare, workforce, housing,...
Sioux Falls councilmember criticizes TenHaken’s changes to State of the City Address

Latest News

File
Jail time for South Dakota man whose marijuana brownies sickened seniors
Augustana Vikings Athletics
Augustana college continues large transformations to physical campus
Community table talk
Multi-Cultural Center holding community table talk
Sky
SkyWest Airlines pilot shortage ends service to 29 small airports