SDSU wrestling coach Damion Hahn loves the culture that’s developed in last 4 years

4 Jacks head to Nationals in Detroit
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota wrestling team is also on the road this week as Damion Hahn has 4 wrestlers in the Division One nationals in Detroit.

The Jacks had an excellent year going 13-4 in dual matches and 5-2 in the Big 12 with wins over Maryland, Missouri, West Virginia and a narrow 1 point loss to Oklahoma.

Head Coach Damion Hahn really likes where the culture is in his 4th year in Brookings. ”Everybody has bought in to what we’re trying to do. And the way our guys are feeling, the way our guys are competing, it’s a band of brothers, it really is. These guys feed off each other and it’s awesome to see. There truly is nothing greater than doing it with the guys and everyone plays a role and they all contribute.”

The Jacks have 4 wrestling competing at Nationals led by Tanner Sloan who was a runner up at the Big 12 meet. He was 1 point shy of becoming the first individual champ since 2018 for South Dakota State. He will be joined by Clay Carlson, Cade DeVos and A.J. Nevills.

Competition starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

