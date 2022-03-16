South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 9 deaths including one child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to South Dakota Health Officials, nine people have died due to COVID-19, active cases continue a downward trend, hospitalizations are also down.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday. Of the deceased, one was a child in the 0-9 age range, one was in their 50s, two were in their sixties, one was in their 70s, and one was 80 years or older. The total death toll for the state of South Dakota is now 2,870.

With a decrease of 77 Wednesday, reports indicate there are currently 2,679 active cases.

In South Dakota hospitals, 69 people are actively trying to recover from COVID officials say.

The Department of Health also says there are have been 36 new cases officially reported.

