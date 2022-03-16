St. Patrick’s Day events happening downtown, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a variety of St. Patrick’s Day events, celebrating its grand return after two years.

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day at PAve, March 17, 11 a.m.: closing time: Enjoy half-priced drinks all-day, Listen to live music by Tony Williams from 6:30-9, there will also be a live DJ from 10 p.m. until closing time.

St. Patrick’s Celebration of Traditional Irish Music, The annual St. Patrick’s Celebration of Traditional Irish Music returns to the Old Courthouse Museum on Thursday, March 17th from 5-7:30 p.m. Admission is free, drinks by Dakota Beverage will be available to purchase during the event.

St. Patrick’s Day at Full Circle Book Coop, March 17, 8 p.m.: Full Circle Book Co-op is set to host a night of live music for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Saturday, March 19

42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Starting at 2 p.m. and back after two years! Click here for map.

St Patrick’s Day Bash at Holiday Inn City Centre: Variety of activities start at 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.

The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl: After the parade at 4 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Remedy St. Patty’s Party: 9:30 a.m.-11:45 p.m. The Celtic Steps perform at 10 a.m., live music with Adam Layman begins at 7 p.m. Food specials and Irish beers all day!

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Wileys: 10 a.m.-close: Drink Specials, Green Beer, Food Specials, Live Bag Pipers, and more!

Saint Patrick’s Day Party at Monk’s: After the Saint Patrick’s Day parade at4 p.m., head across the river to continue the celebration with live music and great beer at Monk’s Ale House on the East Bank.

Lucky 7′s Race, Sign up ahead of time 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Party at DaDa with Live Music from 4 Sure: 4 Sure is a high-energy 4 piece Midwest premier band that covers Top 40 Hits from the ‘90s to today! The group has been playing music for years and is well known in the Sioux Falls community. They will perform at 4 p.m.

Vote Sioux Falls, Register to vote while you’re downtown with this partnership between Augustana University’s Ignite, LEAD South Dakota, and downtown businesses, Visit Vishnu Bunny Tattoo, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary, TOTAL DRAG, The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co., MB Haskett, Full Circle Book Co-op, and SF Game Chest to register to vote or update your voter registration.

Learn more at: https://dtsf.com/celebrate-st-patricks-day/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.