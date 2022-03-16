Tough pre-season schedule will help USD women at NCAA Tournament in Waco, TX

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota women had a final day to get ready for their first round NCAA playoff game Friday in Waco, Texas... There’s no doubt that playing some of the big-time competition they did in the preseason will certainly help when they take the floor on the biggest stage Friday.

And having been there before will also work in their favor too.

Senior Hannah Sjerven says, ”Definitely, When I cam here, my first year my red shirt year we played Tennessee and I thought as a red shirt wow, we’re playing the University of Tennessee and now the way that the coaches build our schedule we face big teams like that every year. And I think it makes us that much more comfortable when we get into a game like today and it’s close and we’re playing really talented girls.”

Senior guard Liv Korgable says, ”Yeah it’s March and anything can happen. It’s any one’s game and I think that’s the special thing about basketball and March in general is that anything can happen.”

USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says, ”We’re going to be playing against one of the best teams in the nation and playing in an environment that is away from home and so this will be a great opportunity for us.”

The Coyotes fly out tomorrow afternoon for Waco and Cooper Seamer will join the team. He will have updates as the Coyotes prepare to play Ole Miss on Friday.

