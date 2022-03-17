Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 16th

SDSU Men, Chloe Lamb, Augie Men, SDSU Wrestling, Plays of Week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men practiced in Buffalo today. Zach Borg has a preview of tomorrow’s NCAA game. Chloe Lamb is wrapping up a great career playing for her home state. The Augie men reflect on last night’s loss, SDSU wrestlers are in Detroit for Nationals and Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
File
Jail time for South Dakota man whose marijuana brownies sickened seniors
The Sioux Falls City Council got it’s first look at the plan to reshape Falls Park, recognizing...
Falls Park receives master plan update for the future
Christopher Taylor Mug Shots
Springfield corrections officer enters plea on terroristic threats, domestic violence
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

Jacks prepare for Providence as 13 seed that many are picking for upset win at NCAA Tourney
Jackrabbits are the 13th seed, but many expect the m to pull a first sound upset of Providence
Onida's Chloe Lamb talks about what it's meant to play for USD
USD’s Chloe Lamb talks about what it’s meant to be a SD native playing for the Coyotes
Eric Peterson meets the press as new USD Men's Basketball Coach
Eric Peterson wants to keep the core of his new team together at South Dakota
Damion Hahn likes where his wrestlers are at heading into Nationals Thursday
Damion Hahn likes where his SDSU wrestlers are at as they compete in Nationals starting Thursday
Coyotes arrive in Waco to a more normal NCAA environment
USD’s Jeniah Ugofsky talks about the “normal” environment as Coyotes arrive in Waco