10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 16th
SDSU Men, Chloe Lamb, Augie Men, SDSU Wrestling, Plays of Week
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men practiced in Buffalo today. Zach Borg has a preview of tomorrow’s NCAA game. Chloe Lamb is wrapping up a great career playing for her home state. The Augie men reflect on last night’s loss, SDSU wrestlers are in Detroit for Nationals and Plays of the Week.
