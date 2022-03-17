Avera Medical Minute
Augie seniors reflect on great crowd and also the bond with their teammates after career finale

Vikes senior see careers end in Region Championship game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana men saw their great season come to an end last night at the Pentagon the Central Region title game, losing to defending national champion NW Missouri State 70-56.

The Vikes jumped out to a 19-12 lead early and had the crowd wound up. But the Bearcats were too good thanks to Trevor Hudgins.

Afterwards, the seniors talked about the great crowd and their bond with each other.

Senior Adam Dykman says, ”Everybody came to win, everybody came to compete. I could tell a million stories about all these guys and how much I love them and how much their friendships mean to me.”

Senior Tyler Riemersma says, ”It means the world. To have that student section back there cheering us on and staying until the very end it means a lot. You can see how close of a community it is at Augie. It’s very special.”

The Vikings had their 3rd best season ever with 26 wins and 4 losses... They lose seven seniors to graduation which is why Tom Billeter was on the road already today recruiting.

