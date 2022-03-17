Dakota Cash Jackpot winning ticket sold in Harrisburg

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Lottery player got some early St. Patrick’s Day luck, thanks to Wednesday’s Dakota Cash drawing.

Wednesday’s drawings were highlighted by a $47,117 Dakota Cash jackpot winner. Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Friendly’s Fuel Stop, located at 315 W. Willow St. in Harrisburg.

The winning numbers were 11, 13, 15, 17, and 25. The odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.

If you are Wednesday’s winner, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim your prize. The Sioux Falls Lottery office is located at 3605 Western Ave., Suite B.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday.

For more information on the game, visit Lottery.SD.Gov.

