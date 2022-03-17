Avera Medical Minute
Damion Hahn likes where his SDSU wrestlers are at as they compete in Nationals starting Thursday

Jacks are in Detroit for Division One Nationals
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -4 SDSU wrestlers are at the Division One National Tournament in Detroit that starts tomorrow hoping for All-American honors and maybe even a nataional individual title.

And for Head Coach Damion Hahn, it’s an exciting time to see his guys compete on such a high level. ”The guys are feeling pretty good, the attitudes are great. Just their love and enjoyment of what they are doing. They are seeing the benefits right. They are seeing the fruits of their labor in some regard.”

If you can stay in that winner’s bracket it sure will make the next three days easier where you might only have 5 matches in 3 days. Otherwise it could be 8 or 9...Tanner Sloan came within a point of winning the title in the Big 12 tournament.

