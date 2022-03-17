Avera Medical Minute
Double the celebration with S.D.SU. watch parties falling on St. Patrick's Day

By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first day of the NCAA tournament is already considered a Holiday by many, but this year it actually landed on St. Patricks Day, and many fans of South Dakota State University gathered to watch the game and celebrate.

“It’s been about three years since we had a normal St. Patrick’s Day, so having it with the nice weather and all the stuff going on in town, we’re super lucky,” said the general manager of Shenanigans, Andy Rose.

While at Shenanigans sometimes it was hard to distinguish between whether people were celebrating St. Patrick’s day or cheering on the Jacks, but it didn’t really matter.

“It’s awesome that it all falls together and people are able to enjoy it,” said Rose.

Tacy Bressler, an SDSU alum, was at Shenanigans watching the nailbiter of a game.

“We had some bucket that just wouldn’t fall,” said Bressler.

The luck of the Irish wasn’t with the Jackrabbits and they fell just short of their first NCAA tournament win, but it was still a fun experience for fans.

“What a great day to watch some basketball, drink a green beer, and have some fun,” said Bressler.

Fans already have high hopes moving forward.

“Would have loved a win, but still love my rabbit, maybe next year boys,” said Bressler.

