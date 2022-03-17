Downtown Sioux Falls Irish gift store looking forward to busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gift Store has been a part of downtown Sioux Falls for 25 years after opening shop in the late 1990′s.

Saint Patrick’s Day is shop owner Dick Murphy’s favorite day of the year as the shop holds a count down to the day throughout the year.

“It’s always anticipation no matter what number is up there we always look forward to the coming of this day as obviously, we’re here to celebrate our Irish heritage and the fine products we sell here,” Owner Dick Murphy said.

The week of St. Patrick’s Day is always the busiest of the year for the shop selling sweaters t-shirts and much more.

“People do come down in great numbers and even on Saturday, the parade day, we have to have four Mrs. Murphy’s down here to take care of the business it’s just that busy,” Murphy said.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities are extra special to many people after the parade had to be canceled for both of the last two years due to the pandemic.

“People really missed it so with the great weather coming up this weekend we anticipate a very huge crowd of people coming down celebrating the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer so St. Patty’s day is just a great way to start it off,” Parade Grand Marshal Mike O’Hara said.

For some being a part of the parade has been a family tradition for over 40 years.

“We like to carry on the family tradition of being in the parade we say no matter what happens we’re always going to have a float in the parade so the last couple of years without the parade was kind of sad but we’re very happy to have it again this year,” O’Hara said.

The parade will start at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls.

