Dry, Mild Weather to Continue Through the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Even though the first day of Spring isn’t until Sunday, we have been feeling more like Spring as of late with temperatures running 5-25 degrees above average for this time of the year. We’ll continue that trend heading into the weekend, but by next week, temperatures will cool a bit and precipitation chances return to the area.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will be thickest across the eastern and southeastern areas as a storm system tracks across the Central U.S. and bringing rain and some snow to Iowa. Skies will clear in western and central South Dakota overnight. Winds will be out of the N and NE at 5-15 mph, but will shift SE in central South Dakota overnight. Lows drop back into the 20s.

FRIDAY: Skies will continue to clear from west to east slowly as that storm system tracks out. A few clouds trickle through Friday night as a weak boundary slides through. Winds will be out of the S and SE at 5-15 mph, but remain out of the N and NE across the southeastern areas. Highs range from the mid 40s to low 50s where the cloud cover hangs on longest to the mid 50s to low 60s west. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s.

WEEKEND: If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend, it’s looking great! We’ll have plenty of sunshine for Saturday, but more clouds will move in for Sunday as a warm front pushes through ahead of the next storm system. Winds will become breezy in spots Saturday afternoon and breezy to windy Sunday, which could lead to fire weather concerns, especially on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday, climbing into the 60s and 70s Sunday.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: This is when the forecast diverges a bit and gets tricky. A powerful storm system is poised to take aim across the Central U.S. to begin next week. Precipitation chances will increase Monday and peak Monday night into Tuesday evening. Most models keep it as rain with some changeover to snow or a wintry mix Tuesday as colder air moves in. This is still several days away, so be sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we watch this closely. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Monday, dropping into the 40s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Once that storm system moves out, the weather looks to remain quiet with periods of sunshine and cloudier intervals. Temperatures look to remain near to above average with highs mostly in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.