Eric Peterson wants to keep the core of his new team together at South Dakota

New Coyotes Men’s Basketball coach is glad to be back at USD
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We told you last night that Eric Peterson was returning to USD to be the next men’s basketball coach. Today he met the press in Vermillion where he was an assistant under Craig Smith and moved to Utah State and Utah with Smith.

He’s thrilled to be back and has been through several transitions in the past and as a result, knows what is important for his Coyotes.

Eric Peterson says, ”I’ve been a part of coaching changes on every side. Assistants staying, coming into coaching changes and I would say the common theme that we’ve had is if we can keep a core group of guys together, those teams have been really good the next year. And watching these guys play, there is a lot of talent on our team.”

Eric and his family are excited to be back in Vermillion which is also important. When you really want to be somewhere you always do better. He’ll be on Calling All Sports on Friday.

