Historic Citizens Building in Aberdeen undergoing remodel

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Citizens Building has been a landmark in Aberdeen since it was built in 1910, and it’s getting a complete revamp thanks to Co-Op Architecture.

The building was originally built at a cost of $86,000. At six stories, it was once the tallest building in the Dakotas. The Aberdeen Fire Department used to conduct rescue drills in the building because of its height.

Some original architectural details remain, like the north entrance, but local historians hope the renovation keeps those in tact.

”We would like to see a shining example of that architecture on Main Street in Aberdeen, one more reason to come downtown,” said Patricia Kendall, the director of the Dacotah Prairie Museum.

That’s exactly what Spencer Sommers of Co-Op Architecture plans to do.

”This building is kind of a staple downtown, so we want to make sure that we’re kind of giving it new life. It’s been around for more than 100 years, so we’re hoping that by basically resetting and getting back to the beginning, it’s going to be around for another 100 years,” said Sommers.

The building has been used for office space since its beginning, but Co-Op has decided to turn the top five floors into nearly 40 apartment spaces. Sommers says that he is considering moving into one of those apartments when the project is complete.

”So what we’re trying to do is preserve the building’s integrity and appearance as best we can, and then anything in the private apartment spaces, we’ll have a little more flexibility to update that to modern standards,” said Sommers.

Co-Op plans to preserve historic details like the 195 windows, the stairs and the terrazzo floors. The first floor, which used to be occupied by the Red Rooster Coffee House, will continue to be a commercial space.

Co-Op will also bring back some details from the building’s origin 112 years ago.

”One of the popular attractions was the rooftop garden. It was on top, but it was also exposed to the sun, the wind and the pigeons, which in South Dakota are rampant. It did not last very long, just a year or so,” said Kendall.

Co-Op plans on bringing back this space for its future tenants.

”We’re going to try to activate that space by putting some tenant amenities up there, a mix-use room up there, some outdoor seating and kind of dog areas to make sure that it’s accessible for anybody living here,” said Sommers.

Sommers, an Aberdeen-native, says he understands the responsibility he has with a project like the Citizens Building.

”This is one of the most important buildings just because I’m from Aberdeen, the rest of the people in the group are from Aberdeen, and it’s kind of an iconic Aberdeen building. So, we want to make sure we do it right. We don’t want just come in and get the bare minimum done. We want to make sure that this building’s going to be around for another 100 years,” said Sommers.

Co-Op Architecture hopes to begin construction this summer and expects renovations to take anywhere from a year to 18 months to complete.

