Jackrabbits are the 13th seed, but many expect the m to pull a first sound upset of Providence

BUFFALO, NY (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men are in Buffalo where they practiced today for the big NCAA Tournament game tomorrow against Providence College.

Zach Borg is with the team and has a preview of tomorrow’s game that many feel could be another upset by the 13 seed.

By the numbers South Dakota State is the underdog heading into their first round NCAA Tournament game with Providence.

By the national media, though, the Jackrabbits are popular pick to spring a first round upset, something Ed Cooley and his Friars are well aware of.

“I don’t think there’s a person in America that’s giving us a chance in this game we’re about to play. Not one person and some of you are in this audience. And I can tell you thank you. I’m going to thank your right now because our players have earned the right to be in this building, have earned the right to have the seed that they have and I can’t tell you excited we are to play this game tomorrow.” Cooley says.

It’s a position Eric Henderson acknowledges, even if he doesn’t really like it. “It’s something you can’t really hide to be honest with you. Like the win streak, like those type of things we don’t talk a lot about it. I prefer probably to fly under the radar a little more.” Henderson says.

The Friars do have a size advantage over SDSU headlined by 6-10 center Nate Watson. “They’re really physical on defense and if you turn the ball over they get out in transition and they’re really well in transition. And if they don’t have anything they run their sets really well.” SDSU Sophomore Guard Baylor Scheierman says.

“We’ve went against some bigger guys in the post so I think our coaches are going to do a good job of preparing us.” SDSU Senior Douglas Wilson says.

“I think we kind of know what we have to do. I think just continuing to focus on ourselves and do what we need to do to stay ready and put ourselves in the best position to win.” SDSU Junior Guard Alex Arians says.

State has stuck all season by the old “play them one game at a time” cliche.

Now comes the biggest test of that in the biggest moment.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.